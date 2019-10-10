Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. Has $8.32 Million Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 492.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,684 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in United Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 383,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in United Technologies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 19,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 4,680 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $633,157.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,111,105.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,113 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $564,221.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,307.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,123 shares of company stock valued at $13,787,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

Shares of UTX stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.60. 138,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,754. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.17. The stock has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $100.48 and a 12 month high of $144.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

