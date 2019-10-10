Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DWOG) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. Deep Well Oil & Gas shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 23,482 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

About Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG)

Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent junior oil sands exploration and development company in Canada. The company is involved in exploring for, developing, producing, and selling crude oil. It has a 90% working interest in 6 oil sands leases; a 100% working interest in 1 oil sand lease; and a 25% working interest in 2 oil sands leases in the Peace River oil sands area of North Central Alberta, Canada.

