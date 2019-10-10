DeltaChain (DELTA) Achieves Market Cap of $5,755.00

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. One DeltaChain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $5,755.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007123 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00078988 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00412870 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011644 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008409 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001373 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,434,642,124 tokens. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech.

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

DeltaChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

