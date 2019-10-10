Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 7,400 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. AFLAC accounts for approximately 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $11,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 86.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,960,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,386 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 2,231.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,037,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,329 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 17.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,935,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,308,000 after acquiring an additional 876,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,313,000 after acquiring an additional 834,790 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,140,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,798,000 after acquiring an additional 557,750 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFL traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $51.50. 2,577,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,470. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. AFLAC had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. AFLAC’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Raymond James cut shares of AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

In other AFLAC news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 4,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $254,082.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Todd Daniels sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $294,144.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,950.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,780 shares of company stock valued at $835,628 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.