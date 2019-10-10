Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DENN. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wedbush set a $25.00 target price on Denny’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. CL King initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group set a $21.00 target price on Denny’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

DENN stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 281,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,197. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.16. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Timothy E. Flemming sold 50,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $1,160,921.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,894.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 50,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $1,187,982.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,291.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,833 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Denny’s by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 58,670 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,045,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 20,494 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 380,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 294,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

