Desire (DSR) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, Desire has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One Desire coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Mercatox. Desire has a total market cap of $8,093.00 and approximately $14,900.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,483.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.41 or 0.02233326 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.90 or 0.02722478 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00680088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011657 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00655806 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00057767 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00444915 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011811 BTC.

About Desire

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 7,942,742 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,742 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. Desire’s official website is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

