Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.01.

DB has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.80 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,242,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,281,000 after buying an additional 1,475,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,893,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,357,000 after buying an additional 233,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,555,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,130,000 after buying an additional 2,137,738 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,477,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 799,044 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,957,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DB traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,612,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,705. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.66. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -713.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($2.03). Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

