Dimecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $853,858.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $853,858.00 and $955.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010865 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003017 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005249 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000465 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, YoBit, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

