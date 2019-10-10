Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Shares Gap Down to $50.14

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.16, but opened at $50.14. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X shares last traded at $47.88, with a volume of 6,435,931 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXL. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth $44,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter worth $56,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth $201,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

