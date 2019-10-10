Diversified Trust Co Grows Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 345,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 105,957 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,107,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,972,000 after purchasing an additional 38,799 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 556.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 43,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $106.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $2,591,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,118,310.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,713,000 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.76. 6,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,731,562. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.81. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $109.92.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

