Diversified Trust Co Has $5.03 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,987,118,000 after buying an additional 1,952,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745,215 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754,332 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,021,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,357,000 after acquiring an additional 275,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,155,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,165,000 after acquiring an additional 272,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $112.38. 136,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,242,391. The company has a market capitalization of $366.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $120.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.37.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

