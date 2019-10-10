Diversified Trust Co Has $518,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 59.3% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 52.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.52 per share, for a total transaction of $348,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,030,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,808,802.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $2,101,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,016,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,202 shares of company stock valued at $25,175,829 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research set a $157.00 price target on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 price target on Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

NYSE DHR opened at $137.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $147.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.