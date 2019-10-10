Diversified Trust Co Purchases 150 Shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Argo Group were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 909,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,382,000 after purchasing an additional 563,338 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,739,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,760,000 after buying an additional 148,719 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the second quarter valued at about $8,958,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group by 448.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after buying an additional 115,686 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Jay Stanley Bullock sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $1,004,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ARGO shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

Shares of Argo Group stock opened at $67.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.05. Argo Group has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.43 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

