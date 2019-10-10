Dock Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.27 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Dock has a total market cap of $5.27 million and $2.72 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock token can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Fatbtc, Gate.io and IDEX. During the last week, Dock has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00202547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.90 or 0.01046032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029883 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00088200 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dock

Dock’s genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,477,675 tokens. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. The official website for Dock is dock.io.

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, CoinBene, Kucoin, Binance and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

