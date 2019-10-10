Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) COO Thomas O’boyle, Jr. Sells 719 Shares

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) COO Thomas O’boyle, Jr. sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $81,383.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,564.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.92 on Thursday, reaching $113.91. The stock had a trading volume of 988,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,221. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.78 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.29.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,394.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,515.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 214.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 55.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 39.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

