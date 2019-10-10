Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.21

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.21 and traded as high as $47.97. Dollarama shares last traded at $47.35, with a volume of 275,576 shares traded.

DOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities raised their target price on Dollarama from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Desjardins decreased their target price on Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$48.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion and a PE ratio of 27.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.74%.

In other news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 70,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.68, for a total value of C$3,477,691.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,278,965.80. Also, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,453 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.16, for a total value of C$218,923.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,527,979.88. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 223,453 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,867.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

