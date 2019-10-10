Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research set a $325.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $300.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $295.00 price target on Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.00.

NYSE:DPZ traded up $4.11 on Wednesday, hitting $252.30. The stock had a trading volume of 25,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,253. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.57 and its 200 day moving average is $259.62. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $302.05.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $820.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.23 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 858,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,845,000 after purchasing an additional 376,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,395,000 after purchasing an additional 318,789 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,280,000 after purchasing an additional 300,755 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 391,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,833,000 after purchasing an additional 263,278 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,429,000. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

