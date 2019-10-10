Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,764. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $119.35 and a one year high of $154.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

