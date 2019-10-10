Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,284 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,598 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 2.1% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 482.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,334,000 after acquiring an additional 303,179 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 116,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 323,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,096,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $464,204,000 after acquiring an additional 109,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.84.

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $2,303,401.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,484,259.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $8,893,530.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,339 shares of company stock valued at $12,619,053. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $112.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

