Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 18.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE EGIF opened at $15.32 on Thursday. Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43.

About Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund

There is no company description available for Eagle Growth and Income Opportunities Fund.

