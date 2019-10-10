East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded East West Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded East West Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered East West Bancorp from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.17.

Shares of EWBC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.99. 526,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,715. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $420.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 32.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Catherine Zhou bought 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.82 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,512 shares in the company, valued at $100,027.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Yen bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.92 per share, with a total value of $50,596.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 55,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,643.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 38,052 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,330. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2,173.6% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 63.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 43.1% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,897,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,298,000 after purchasing an additional 263,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,991,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,427,000 after purchasing an additional 309,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

