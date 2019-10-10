Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research lowered shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price target on Eaton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on Eaton and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Eaton from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.91.

ETN stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,560. Eaton has a 1 year low of $64.46 and a 1 year high of $89.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average is $80.82.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $6,668,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,526.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $237,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,332.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,501,148 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 82.9% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

