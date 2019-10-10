Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.07

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and traded as low as $23.99. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund shares last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 4,241 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59.

Get Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund during the second quarter valued at $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund during the second quarter valued at $68,000.

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.