Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the asset manager on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Eaton Vance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 38 years. Eaton Vance has a payout ratio of 43.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Eaton Vance to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

Shares of NYSE:EV traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,518. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $41.99. Eaton Vance has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $431.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 4,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total transaction of $216,414.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $165,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Eaton Vance announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 10th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EV. ValuEngine raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton Vance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

