Edgeless (EDG) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Edgeless token can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Tidex, ABCC and Bittrex. Edgeless has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $782.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00202720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.01028844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031746 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00087952 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless’ genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io. The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless.

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Tidex, Bittrex, Upbit, HitBTC, Liqui and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.