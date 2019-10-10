Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Price Down 6%

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) dropped 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.07, approximately 917,269 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 792,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.34.

EDIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price target on Editas Medicine and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.49.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 412.70% and a negative return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 5,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $134,135.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 6.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,848,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,943,000 after buying an additional 288,714 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,290,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,156,000 after buying an additional 355,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,805,000 after buying an additional 84,186 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 319.8% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,111,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,983,000 after buying an additional 2,370,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 109.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,514,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,479,000 after buying an additional 792,931 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

