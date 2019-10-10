Elite Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 2.1% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.9% in the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 15,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 116,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 144.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 389.2% in the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $1,229,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.09.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $2,219,322.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,173,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,314,441,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,233 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total value of $632,206.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,143 shares of company stock worth $38,535,340 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $5.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.37. The company had a trading volume of 184,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,562. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $171.89 and a 12 month high of $293.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

