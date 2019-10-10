Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $260,000 Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 15,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.00. The company had a trading volume of 220,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,269,480. The firm has a market cap of $231.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.26 and a 200 day moving average of $134.03.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

