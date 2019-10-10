Ellenbecker Investment Group Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ellenbecker Investment Group reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 53,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.04. 9,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,068. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.67 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

