Ellis Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 93.7% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 269,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 130,319 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 38,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.54. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,077. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $50.17. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.64 and a 12-month high of $50.67.

