Enecuum (ENQ) Achieves Market Cap of $2.10 Million

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Enecuum has a market cap of $2.10 million and $295,168.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enecuum has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for about $0.0507 or 0.00000590 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enecuum alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00040266 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.43 or 0.06155433 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000419 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000226 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00039729 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00016139 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 126,880,564 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,394 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain. The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com.

Enecuum Coin Trading

Enecuum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enecuum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enecuum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.