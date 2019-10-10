Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Enterprise Group Inc (TSE:E)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.17. Enterprise Group shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 36,300 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.19 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Group Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enterprise Group news, Director Leonard Jaroszuk acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,013,856 shares in the company, valued at C$1,022,355.52. Also, Senior Officer Warren Cabral acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,068,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$181,645. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,281,000 shares of company stock worth $217,925.

Enterprise Group Company Profile (TSE:E)

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in the energy and construction industries in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units, as well as offers oilfield infrastructure site services.

