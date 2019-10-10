ENTREC (TSE:ENT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

ENTREC Corp (TSE:ENT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.08. ENTREC shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 30,000 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on ENTREC from C$0.15 to C$0.10 in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Get ENTREC alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 904.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.69.

ENTREC (TSE:ENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$46.07 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that ENTREC Corp will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About ENTREC (TSE:ENT)

ENTREC Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides heavy haul transportation and crane solutions to the oil and natural gas, construction, petrochemical, mining, and power generation industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates from 13 locations throughout western Canada, North Dakota, Colorado, and Texas with a fleet of 200 cranes, 750 multi-wheeled trailers, and 190 tractors, as well as approximately 375 lines of specialized platform trailers.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ENTREC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENTREC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.