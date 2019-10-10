eosDAC Market Cap Hits $2.38 Million (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last week, eosDAC has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $169,250.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eosDAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Bibox, OTCBTC and ZB.COM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About eosDAC

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io.

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Bibox, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Hotbit, ZB.COM, Bitbns and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

