Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also given Erie Indemnity an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

ERIE stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.11. 1,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,045. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Erie Indemnity has a 52 week low of $120.15 and a 52 week high of $270.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $647.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 65.34%.

In other news, Director J Ralph Borneman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the second quarter worth about $1,835,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the second quarter worth about $986,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 65.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,831,000 after acquiring an additional 660,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Erie Indemnity (ERIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.