Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

ESNT traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.84. The stock had a trading volume of 396,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,887. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. Essent Group has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $52.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average of $47.29.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $211.89 million for the quarter. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 64.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $286,360. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 12,399.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,450,000 after buying an additional 1,423,927 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 241.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,432,000 after buying an additional 668,852 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,020,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 134.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 765,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,722,000 after buying an additional 439,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 36.4% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,465,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,659,000 after buying an additional 391,050 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

