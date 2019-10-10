Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $177.00

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Token Store and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 41.3% against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $155,592.00 and approximately $177.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00039396 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.53 or 0.06358545 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006890 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000414 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000230 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00040846 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016132 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,174,571,479 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Token Store and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

