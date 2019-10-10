E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) Shares Gap Up to $37.65

E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.90, but opened at $37.65. E*TRADE Financial shares last traded at $38.97, with a volume of 5,595,246 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETFC shares. BidaskClub raised E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $45.50 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James set a $57.00 price objective on E*TRADE Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 53,584 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,420,925.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,739,003.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 5,109 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $230,824.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,728.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETFC. United Bank raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:ETFC)

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

