Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Euronext NV (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.32 and last traded at $79.32, 141 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.42.

Euronext Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Recommended Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.