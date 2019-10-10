Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amerisafe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,781. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.46. Amerisafe, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $69.97.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $91.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.22 million. Amerisafe had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 17.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $75.00 price target on shares of Amerisafe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In related news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $190,413.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,803.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

