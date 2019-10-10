Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank reduced its holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Evergy makes up 1.5% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 745,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,827,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at about $503,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 825,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,631,000 after buying an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 292,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Evergy by 2.2% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

EVRG traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $63.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,088. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.16. Evergy has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $67.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.25 and its 200 day moving average is $60.97.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). Evergy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.16%.

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $260,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $66,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $706,300. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price target on Evergy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.