Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.27

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.27 and traded as high as $7.07. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 3,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $289.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$119.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$126.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

About Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

