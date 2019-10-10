Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $5,196,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 14,187 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 12,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total transaction of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 22,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $4,048,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,604,556 shares of company stock valued at $664,101,293. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.17. 1,076,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,640,720. The firm has a market cap of $513.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.81.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

