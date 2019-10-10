Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmland Partners Inc. operates as a real estate company. It owns and seeks to acquire primary row crop farmland located in agricultural markets throughout North America. The substantial majority of the farms in its portfolio include primary row crops, such as corn and soybeans. Farmland Partners Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

FPI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.35. 114,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,960. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $188.87 million, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Farmland Partners will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 15.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 25,279 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 7.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 423,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 30,543 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 63.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 234,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 91,227 shares in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

