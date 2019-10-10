Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Ferrari from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price target on Ferrari and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.48.

NYSE RACE traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $149.11. 70,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.91. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $93.85 and a fifty-two week high of $170.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 63.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in Ferrari by 44.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 121.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 45.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

