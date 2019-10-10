Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Lowered to $30.50

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $30.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

FITB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 585,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $30.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,045.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $743,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 241,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,186,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 41,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

