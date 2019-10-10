First American Trust FSB Acquires 2,123 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,436,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,711,000 after buying an additional 864,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,405,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,820,000 after purchasing an additional 685,989 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,688,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,282,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,525,000 after purchasing an additional 427,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,701,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,590,000 after purchasing an additional 425,818 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $80.92. The stock had a trading volume of 941,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,224. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.88 and a 200 day moving average of $80.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.67 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.