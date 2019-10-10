First American Trust FSB Decreases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

First American Trust FSB cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 40,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Argus raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.48.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.70. 10,204,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,813,844. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $55.04. The company has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

