First American Trust FSB Has $4.43 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First American Trust FSB boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,564 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 21,160 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,472 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 30,300 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $983,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $482,166.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,519.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,522.

NXPI traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.26.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Evercore ISI raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.90.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.