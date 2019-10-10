First American Trust FSB Trims Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First American Trust FSB cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.3% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 27.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,484,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,949,000 after acquiring an additional 754,455 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 72.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 27,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 19.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.97. 563,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,475,189. The company has a market cap of $192.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $104.53 and a one year high of $140.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.77 and a 200 day moving average of $130.48.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

